How dangerous virus from China and how to protect yourself
17 dead and about 500 infected with dangerous coronavirus “2019-nCoV” from China continues to spread around the world. The cases recorded in several countries in Asia, the US, and probably in Australia, Mexico and Hong Kong, reports “Voice of America”.
Due to the rapid spread of the disease, on Wednesday, January 22, the world health organization convened an emergency meeting. However, they decided not to declare “an emergency situation healthcare that is of international interest.” Thursday, January 23, will have another meeting where they will consider more information.
Viruses are dangerous because against them there is no medicine to treat only the symptoms, so first of all, patients it is important to isolate.
Most coronaviruses cause mild symptoms such as runny nose, which patients can easily recover. Other strains of the virus, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), can cause pneumonia and possible death, says Fox News.
The outbreak occurred in its eleven-millionth Wuhan market, where they sell fresh fish and meat. Probably, the person infected from the animal.
Common symptoms can include:
- fever;
- dry cough (appears 2-7 days);
- early in the disease a slight shortness of breath;
- problems with the gastrointestinal tract;
- diarrhea;
- pain in the body General nature.
In severe form:
- high fever (100.4 F or 38 C and above);
- pneumonia;
- kidney failure;
- death.
The first report of pneumonia of unknown origin, the local authorities gave the who on 31 December 2019. Then the market closed. However, later it became known that the virus is also passed from person to person.
Human coronaviruses are transmitted through coughing and sneezing, close personal contact, touching objects with the virus on it and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands, according to the CDC (Center for control and prevention of diseases).
The virus is very contagious, says Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and infectious diseases: “there Was a report that 15 hospital workers were infected from a patient in a hospital in Wuhan”. The incubation period, i.e. the time to onset of symptoms ranged from 2 days to 2 weeks.
On Tuesday, January 21, the CDC has officially confirmed the first case of infection in the United States. It happened in Washington — thirty-year man came back from Wuhan. He is in stable condition and is “very small risk” for the medical staff and the public.
President Donald trump, answering a question of journalists concerning the dangers of the virus, said that the situation “under full control”.
The situation is complicated by the fact that this weekend China celebrates New year according to the Eastern calendar, so millions of people plan to travel.
CDC and customs and border control (CBP) began to check passengers for signs of ill passengers arriving at the airports of San Francisco, new York and Los Angeles direct or connecting flights from Wuhan.
To prevent the spread of the disease in the city of Wuhan from Thursday, January 23, completely stop the movement of all types of public transport, and the local airport of ban of departure. In public places people were obliged to wear medical masks.
Anthony Fauci explains that a lot of new viruses come from animals, and animals do not get sick, but only the transfer of pathogens. However, when the virus is transmitted to humans, it could be developing health complications.
Scientists from several US universities have already started work on a vaccine, but its production and testing will take months.
Meanwhile, to protect themselves and their families, doctors suggest to follow the General tips for maintaining hygiene and to give particular attention to the process of cooking meat, poultry and fish should be thoroughly cooked or boiled to eliminate the chances of getting a virus.