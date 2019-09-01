How did it get there? Beauty photo from Regardie Putin puzzled network
In the network appeared the photo of Regardie soldier in full combat gear. Beauty participated in the dispersal of protest rallies in Moscow, said in a Twitter user Teddy.
In comments, he asked rhetorically, that a girl like people do in the punitive structures, and how to get there.
“How do these people get there? What motives them to move? How they feel there? Can’t or don’t want another application? WHY?” — said in comments to the photo.
A user with the nickname “the War to win” in response posted a screenshot of the ad from the job site, in accordance with which the OMON can expect to pay 50-80 thousand rubles, while the teacher is working in 12 to 30 thousand rubles.
“200 kilometers from Moscow oted and see how people live. Sometimes it’s the only job you can count on”, by user Alex.
“There is nothing new. All this has happened before in history. Failed miserably” — warned Daddy pig of Kolbasyev.
We will remind, on August 31 in Moscow again noticed fleeing to Russia, former commander of Kiev “Golden Eagle” Sergey Kusyuk, but this time he appeared in public without uniform and body armor. Instead, the former”to berkutovets” summer fun coloring shirt, jeans and white sneakers.
Last time Kusyuk seen dispersing the rallies “For fair elections” in Moscow on 3-4 August. In Ukraine Kusyuk known as the commander of the dispersal “of protesters” in Kiev in the night from 29 to 30 November 2013. After ex-“berkutovets” ran away to Russia, he received Russian citizenship, and Moscow has refused to give Ukraine the odious Colonel.
