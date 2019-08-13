How do you know that he no longer wants according to his Zodiac sign
Here’s how the Zodiac signs show loss of interest in your partner…
ARIES:
They don’t like to play because, by nature, very direct. They prefer to cut off the relationship suddenly than gradually prepare you for it.
TAURUS:
Taurus stubborn as a bull. Unlike the Rams they are not suddenly cut off the relationship, but simply lose interest. They show by their behavior their lack of interest to the partner himself would have come to this conclusion.
GEMINI:
When the Twins are fascinated by you, they spend you a lot of time. When, on the contrary, they try to stay away from you, giving your time to others.
CANCER:
Cancer changes in relationships directly related to their professional activities. If they have problems at work, then they have problems and personal life. Soon they begin to show you that the relationship becomes a burden for them and badly affect their work.
LEO:
The lion is very hard to hurt your partner, and they try not to offend by word or action, and that is why most of them prefer to pretend that you are still interested in a relationship. However, they begin to show interest in the other.
VIRGO:
Virgo prefers to tell your partner about breaking delicate way. They are unlikely to openly say that he lost interest in you, but will use tools such as diseases or illnesses that you gradually get rid of.
LIBRA:
Libra is not a very predictable people. Their partners are usually difficult to understand what Libra has lost interest in their relationship and wanted them to leave. Careful observation of small details in their manifestation to prompt you that something has changed.
SCORPIO:
Scorpio is the worst partner when he loses interest in you. It is usually not so easy to get along, but when he ceases to love or lose his interest, everything changes for the worse, demonstrating behavior that is simply unacceptable. Some of them are starting to be unkind to their partners, harshly accusing them of all mortal sins.
SAGITTARIUS:
The arrow is an extrovert. If they decide to break up with you, they will do it carefully and tactfully. On the other hand they will not choose individual words, so to reassure you. In some cases they are too similar to Aries. They are not averse to tell you the truth directly.
CAPRICORN:
Capricorn usually has a lot of stories that shows that they are well versed in their life lessons, especially in terms of burning bridges. Capricorns always feel that they need to do something for their partners, but when they lose interest, they usually just tell the partner about it.
AQUARIUS:
Aquarians are honest by nature, and, most likely, just tell your partners that they no longer feel interest in you. They just need to tell your partner otherwise, long a lie can inflict a deep wound.
FISH:
The fish is very difficult to tell your partner that the spark is long gone. In seeking to avoid harm, they usually prefer to lie to their partner would leave them myself.