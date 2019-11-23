How do you know that your phone conversations overheard

Information that may be helpful.

Как узнать, что ваши телефонные разговоры подслушивают

There are 8 secret codes for your mobile phone.

1) *#06#. Allows you to find the unique IMEI number of any smartphone, including iPhone.

2) *#21#. Allows to obtain information about the included forwarding calls, messages, and other data. Very handy if you want to check, not spying on anyone for you.

3) *#62#. With this command you can find out which number is the forwarding of incoming calls when iPhone is turned off or outside network coverage.

4) ##002#. Disables any call forwarding. Thus, to take them you’ll only.

5) *#30#. Provides information about determining the number of an incoming caller

6) *#33#. Shows information about all outgoing support services, such as calls, SMS, and other data.

7) *#43#. Displays information about the expectations of the call.

8) *3001#12345#*. Menu the so-called “James bond”: here and information on the SIM card and signal strength of the cellular network, there was even a place the indicators of the reception of cellular signal. All the data, by the way, is updated promptly.

