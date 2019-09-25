How does the Tesla Model S drove over 926 000 km
Electric cars may be more reliable than conventional cars with internal combustion engine. This was proved by the German hansjörg Stuttgart on their Tesla Model S already passed over 926 000 km.
Hansjörg bought a Model S in 2013. He travels a lot, so gave the preference to the electric car with a warranty of 8 years unlimited mileage.
On average, hansjörg passing on his “Tesla” more than 500 km every day! And there at least it now seems the electric car in General is fine. The paintwork has survived well, corrosion on the body no glass, native, no armored film. The only thing we have noticed is the “potatoville” bumper.
The interior is not worn, plastic is not scratched. Everyone in the salon is almost in perfect condition. However, on the input side of the driver there is a small scuff, but if necessary it is easy to fix.
On Model S of Hansjörg now worth a third electric motor. He has already passed more than 600 000 km From the first electric motor was defective, so replaced it once. The second motor is changed due to the bearings.
As for battery life, it now stands third in a row. The first battery was replaced after 380 000 km. The battery has been charged to an average of 90%. The second time battery Tesla drove 200 000 km On the third battery – 400 000 km.
Details about “Tesla”, has traveled almost 1 million miles, see in the video.