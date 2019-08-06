How dogs can help diabetics
Experts from the University of Bristol (UK) shared his opinion about the invaluable assistance dogs for people with diabetes.
Scientists conducted a study which was attended by 27 people with this diagnosis with specially trained dogs. These dogs are taught to recognize changes in the smell of the owner arising from the changes in the level of glucose in the blood. Barking “medical dogs” alert their owners of possible danger that allows a person to timely take the required dose of insulin, Il something sweet.
The experiment showed that in 83% of cases, dogs were able to correctly determine attacks of Hypo – and hyperglycemia. Comparison of blood sugar levels using test strips gave a similar result.
The presence of such dog assistant is especially important for people who have a long period of illness he developed additional problems with musculoskeletal disorders, and who find it difficult to get help. Dog’s bark can attract the attention of neighbors, who if not will help, you can at least call an ambulance.
The only contraindication to the contents of this type of dog can be a idiosyncrasy of the person dog hair.