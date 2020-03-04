How easy it is to save money: the benefits of a membership at Costco and other retail chains
According to the research trading platform Slick Deals in an average week Americans spend $134 more than planned. If you are looking for ways to cut costs in your daily life, it is wise to start with the opening of the purse and revision of membership cards. This writes CNBC.
Membership in many organizations offers many discounts and free services.
Membership in the American automobile Association (AAA)
The cost of membership in the AAA may be only $21 per year depending on where you live and what insurance do you have. The company has more than 58 million members, so perhaps you already have a membership card in your wallet.
According to Christine McGrath, an expert in shopping on Offers.com you can join the organization’s roadside assistance, but AAA also offers discounts on shipping costs. For example, many hotel chains offer a discount from $5 to $10 per night for AAA members.
You must show your card to receive the discount.
“One day I forgot to bring my AAA map and I quickly felt full at check-in for all nights of my four-day stay, says McGrath. — So don’t forget your card at home.”
If you search for AAA discount portal, you will find suggestions and many other purchases. For example, a 10% discount at certain restaurants.
“Some especially good deals include 20% discount on Samsonite Luggage and a 35% discount on HP products,” says McGrath.
Membership in the American Association of retired persons (AARP)
“The AARP is one of the most reliable options of discounts for its members, says McGrath. And although many people believe that you need to be older to join, you can get the AARP card at any age. This means that you can use these discounts at any age”.
Roger MA, a certified financial planner in Life Laid Out, said that he joined AARP at the age of 35 years and saves between $200 and $300 per year using your membership.
Membership in AARP costs only $12 in the first year and $16 per year after that. With it, you can get discounts such as 10% to 25% on car rentals from Avis and Budget Rent a Car, and up to 20% on ticket prices at Regal.
Many chain restaurants also offer discounts: AARP members can save 15% at Denny’s and 10% at Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill and Carrabba’s Italian grill.
Library card
Local libraries often offer more than just books. Fishing rods are one of the most common items issued by the Chicago public library. All libraries in Philadelphia, Sacramento and Phoenix rent tools rent.
If you need to use Photoshop, 3-D printer or other expensive technologies, you can see whether they are in your library. The public library Houston public library Los Angeles is the creative laboratory where you can use the Adobe Creative Cloud. Some libraries also have sewing and craft machines.
According 2017, provided the library service EBSCO, nearly half, or 43% of libraries offer free passes to museums. For example, as a member of the Brooklyn public library, you can get free passes to many institutions including the American Museum of natural history, where attendance is $23 for adults and $13 for children ages 2 to 12 years.
Membership in Costco, Sam’s Club, BJ’s
If you are a member of Costco, Sam’s Club, or BJ, you can enjoy other cheap services and products, in addition to goods that you can buy in bulk.
For example, a vision test is usually cheaper than the optometrist. In the whole country the average cost of an eye examination is just over $100. Retailers price ranges around $70.
Also, the retailers pharmacies generics are often cheaper than in stores.
“Use your card to save money when buying medicines at a pharmacy Costco,” she says. “The program also offers free home delivery”.
Using your existing membership card, you can easily save money on weekly expenses.
