How electronic cigarettes affect your lungs
Scientists have discovered how electronic cigarettes cause lung damage. Relevant conclusions were made by experts from Beloruskogo College of medicine in Houston after experimenting on mice.
In the framework of experiments in the laboratory it was found that inhalation of vapor from electronic cigarettes in the lungs the accumulation of fat. In the long term, covering the lungs, the immune cells are not able to resist respiratory infections, that was proved by the introduction into mice of influenza virus.
Report 2017 showed that over the period from 2011 to 2015, the number of users of electronic cigarettes, mainly among young people-showed an increase of 900%. The demand for them exceeds the sales of conventional tobacco products, cigars, chewing tobacco and other similar products.