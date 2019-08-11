How germs and our body interact with each other
In the human body bacteria is about 10 times more than their own cells and microflora has a major impact on many processes.
In the journal Frontiers in Microbiology published a study by Austrian scientists decided to find out how germs and our body interact with each other. They decided to find out how much bacteria is contained in the normal apples, and those sold in health food store.
As it turned out, one Apple is inhabited by more than 100 million bacteria – this figure does not depend on the “origin” of the fruit. Most of the bacteria live in the seeds and surrounding pulp – the same “stub”, which is usually discarded. Bacteria are organic and “conventional” apples was similar in all samples was dominated by microorganisms of the genera Proteobacteria, Bacteroidetes and Actinobacteria.
While organic apples variety of bacteria proved to be more rich. There has been some significant differences, for example, organic apples in pulp was less bacteria can cause stomach problems.
As explained by scientists, the bacteria can affect the taste and aroma of apples. For example, the fact that organic apples are a lot of people seem to be more delicious, can explain the high content in their pulp and the skin bacteria of the genus Methylobacterium. These microorganisms are able to give the fruit taste and flavor similar to strawberries.