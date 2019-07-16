How Google Translate is helping refugees in everyday life in Toronto (PHOTOS)

Whenever Hamid need to ask for something in charity Matthew House, he introduces words in Persian to Google Translate on your phone, push “enter” and shows the English phrase employees.

Hamid, a refugee who does not want his identity was disclosed for security reasons, arrived in Canada on a smuggling ship from Iran five months ago. Not being able to speak English, he uses Google Translate.

“It helps me to find the right words,” said Hamid through his interpreter Moje of Gaberivera.

In Matthew House refugees from around the world. The charitable organization provides applicants with housing while they await a response to the statement about becoming adopted by Canada of a refugee. The organization has in Toronto 3 residential buildings, where guests can accommodate with reasonable comfort.

Administrator Gisela Guillen (Gisela Guillen) told me that because the refugees speak many different languages, it often uses this app to communicate.

“I think we have even formed relationships, said Gillen. – This is the way I talk with Hamid, and I think that now we kind of love each other.”

Google has released a translation app for quite some time. Not only can you enter a phrase and translate it into dozens of languages, you can also point the camera at foreign text and see it instantly translated into your chosen language.

Last week Google launched an update to increase the number of languages from 88 to more than 100, and increased the number of combinations of languages between which you can transfer.

“Not just from English to French, and say, Tamil to Japanese,” – said Alexander Klein from the Department of public Affairs, Google Canada.

Moje Gaberivera, who often acts as translator of the Persian language in Matthew House, said that some claimants even use the app to fill out paperwork.

“They fill in General, and the lawyer cleans up the wording – said Gaberivera. It really helped them understand what was going on in the document.”

With Hamid happened a few misunderstandings, but nothing serious. For example, when asked about the date of the hearing on his application, the application thought that we are talking about the “ability to hear” rather than proceedings.

Klein agrees that while technology has progressed significantly, but translations are learned to reflect the nuances and avoid the literal, work on improving many more.