How has the dollar in Ukraine after a surge in the course

| January 8, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

The national Bank announced the price of the American currency on 8 January

Как изменился доллар в Украине после резкого взлета курса

On 8 January, the national Bank (NBU) has calculated the official rate of the dollar against the hryvnia:

03.01 08.01 Change
1 US dollar Of 23.69 UAH 23,68 UAH — 0,01

Thus, in comparison with values of 3 of January of the year the dollar fell to a penny after a sharp rise from 40 cents on the first banking day in 2020. However, from 27 December to 8 January, the hryvnia has weakened against the “green” is 39 cents.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr