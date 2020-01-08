How has the dollar in Ukraine after a surge in the course
The national Bank announced the price of the American currency on 8 January
On 8 January, the national Bank (NBU) has calculated the official rate of the dollar against the hryvnia:
|03.01
|08.01
|Change
|1 US dollar
|Of 23.69 UAH
|23,68 UAH
|— 0,01
Thus, in comparison with values of 3 of January of the year the dollar fell to a penny after a sharp rise from 40 cents on the first banking day in 2020. However, from 27 December to 8 January, the hryvnia has weakened against the “green” is 39 cents.