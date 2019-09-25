How immigrants benefit the country to which they came
In countries where there are large numbers of immigrants, often debated topic of immigration. People leave home in search of a better life for themselves and their families. Being an integral component of global development, migrants not only contribute to the economic prosperity of the host country, but also its technological growth. This writes XpressMoney.
Today in developing countries more than a third of the population is immigrants. International organization for migration recorded that only in 2017, the number of immigrants amounted to about 285 million. Although immigration is beneficial to those who go abroad, it also provides benefits to the host country. Take, for example, the economy: while immigrants send money home in remittances, they also spend it locally on housing, food, health and leisure.
In addition there are other economic benefits from immigration, which contribute to the overall growth of the economy.
The expansion of the labor market
Many people move abroad to improve their career prospects. Due to the effect known as the “immigration surplus”, they simultaneously stimulate the economy of the host country. A measure of how well immigrants are mixed with the labor force of the country in which they arrived, is directly proportional to their economic contribution to this country.
Expanding the labor market, immigrants increase the level of production, which is one of the main factors of economic growth. Because immigrants are not associated with a particular territory, they can move freely and get a job wherever it is most needed.
Facilitating legal entry of immigrants to a country can benefit economically from the growth of immigration.
Another positive side of immigration is changing the demographic balance. For example, if a country has an aging population, it is necessary that young people joined the workforce and to support the economy as retirement of the older generation. Example: in the 1950-ies, when the birth rate in the U.S. declined from 3.5 to 1 woman to 1.93, a healthy influx of immigrants has balanced demographics of the aging population. The average immigrant (31 years) was younger than American-born (36 years). These immigrants worked to support the economy, pay taxes and mitigate the problem of unbalanced demographic situation in the country.
The provision of new skills
Why migrants are beneficial for the host country? As of 2017 3.4% of the world’s population are immigrants. In some cases, immigrants bring skills that may not exist on the local labour market. It encourages innovation, which are key growth factor. According to the UN report, in 2017, Asia hosted the largest number of international migrants (80 million), followed by Europe (78 million) and North America (58 million)
According to a study published by the National Foundation for American policy in 2016, at the base more than half of American startups valued at $ 1 billion or more, have attended at least one immigrant.
Moreover, immigrants are important members of the management teams in 70% of these startups, holding positions such as technical Director or Vice-President for engineering projects. Immigrants partly founded several of the largest companies in the technology sector.
According to the world Bank, the richest country in the world — a country that can provide immigrants with favourable conditions of residence and work. Indeed, 25 of the richest and developed countries of the world was on average 22.5% of immigrants. While in the US is 12.8%, Hong Kong — 42,6%, and in Switzerland — 22.9 per cent.
The provision of significant influence
The question that is often discussed is whether immigration benefits the host country? According to a report by the National Academy of Sciences “the Economic and fiscal consequences of immigration”, in 2016, immigrants have invested in the US economy is $ 2 trillion.
The topic of why migrants are beneficial to the host country is an important discussion, which should lead both developed and developing countries. A healthy influx of immigrants will have a positive impact on domestic remittances, and thus on economic growth of host countries and will contribute to GDP growth.