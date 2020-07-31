How is voting by mail, which trump spoke about the postponement of the elections
The US President Donald trump once again criticized the intention of many States to expand the possibilities of voting by mail in the presidential election of 2020. The President insists that the postal vote will lead to the inevitable election fraud, writes “Voice of America”.
To ensure the voting process in the elections in November will not be easy. To reduce congestion at the polling stations and the corresponding risk of infection COVID-19, the majority of States expands the possibility of voting by mail.
“If we assume that 65 to 75 percent of all ballots in the presidential election of 2020 will be mailed, says Eddie Perez of the Institute for the development of open electoral systems — that is nearly 100, 000, 000 ballots. This is a very, very large number.”
The first step is to ensure that the newsletter will receive only the registered voters who made the request.
“It is often about voting by mail say that if blank ballots are sent around the world almost at random without any control, says Perez. It’s absolutely not true.”
The voter receives the ballot, which is printed specially for his site. Filling it, you need to seal it in a protected envelope, the outside of which to sign and to send to the polling station. Further automatic crawlers check whether the signature on the envelope with the data of registration of a voter. So establish the validity of the ballot.
“Looks like a factory floor quality control. Here sort of letter that should be reviewed, says Neal Kelly, Registrar of the vote from orange County, California. For example, to verify the signature”.
The test is over and it’s time to count the votes. To this end, the ballots removed from the envelopes, where the name and address of the voter, and then the count already takes place anonymously.
“Personal information of the voter and how he voted, physically separated from each other, explains Perez. Is a really critical step in our democracy from the point of view of protection of the secrecy of voting.”
These voting reads the scanner. Any error, fuzzy filling, the extra stamp and the document is sent to the view employee site. However, voting by mail is not a replacement for voting at the polls. The risk that your voice will not be considered here above.
“Newsletters can come later, if they are sent after the deadline, says Kim Aleksander of the California voter Foundation. Maybe the voter did not sign the envelope or the signature does not match with that in the registration database”.
According to the President of the California voter Foundation, the most unprepared for the postal vote are young voters and those who will vote for the first time.
“They have three big problems: they are not familiar with the voting process, they do not know very well how it works, regular mail, and they are not used to sign,” says Aleksander.
Postal vote will also complicate the counting of votes. The name of the next US President may be known only a few weeks after election day.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13014
[name] => elections of the President of the United States
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vybory-prezidenta-ssha
)
the United States presidential election
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 18787
[name] => US presidential election
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => prezidentskie-vybory-v-ssha
)
the U.S. presidential election
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27261
[name] => elections 2020
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vybory-2020
)
elections 2020FacebookVkontakte
bookmark