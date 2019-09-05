How it will look cabin of the S-Class among electric vehicles
The disclosure of all the virtues, perhaps the most spectacular concept Mercedes-Benz the latest time is in full swing. It is considered that the concept of EQS, which the Germans will present at the exhibition in Frankfurt will be a prototype of the most expensive and luxurious series-production electric vehicle brand – a kind S-Class among electric vehicles.
Therefore, the concept of forcibly deprived of traditional authorities, but in abundance was supplied with touch screens – they are built into the armrests, the front panel behind the steering “wheel” and in the Central tunnel. In fact, about half of the massive “floating” of the tunnel is a single curved touchscreen monitor. And, judging by the photos of test vehicles, something similar is already applied in the new generation of traditional S-class.
Combinations of cameras and displays, replaced all mirrors, including the salon, and the body removed the middle rack. That concept has kept the steering wheel indicates that the person will still be able to manage the prototype in person. However, it is possible that Mercedes-Benz will equip the EQS of some highly advanced Autonomous control.
The concept has received four separate chairs of original design, which, however, is unlikely to survive to production. The new generation of the flagship sedan Mercedes-Benz plans to introduce in 2020, but the electric version will appear much later. According to rumors, the sedan (or liftback) will be built on a new platform and will supply twin-engine power plant at the type that is applied to the crossover EQC, but will make it much more powerful. And then the market will bring and more compact cityradio “green” version of the C-class.