How it works your intuition, according to your Zodiac sign
Although the Internet is often possible to find articles and studies magical abilities of representatives of different Zodiac signs, often overlooked natural ability each of us. Intuition.
This article is an exception.
What is intuition?
This psychic ability. But just call and characterize it in different ways. But like a rose you give… Is the ability to “know” without knowing, without facts and evidence. Just to feel.
And each sign this ability is developed in different ways. In this article we will explain how, according to the Natal chart.
Aries: Super-sentient MAG-Intuit
His ability to feel strikes. Through each one of us is the “Chi” energy. When we feel love, anger or desire – is the vibration of this energy at a certain frequency. And Aries from early childhood, it feels he’s an empath. However, many Aries I think this ability is his weakness, because it makes them vulnerable. And for this, they build around your soul a solid and high wall to protect themselves from disappointment. So they are always ready for anything. When they feel they and those they love are in danger.
To combat negative thoughts, the Aries will help the incense. It will strengthen the aura and help to protect yourself and your loved ones.
Taurus: Radar, correctly identifying the enemy
Taurus love or dislike. Or passion, or lack thereof. He has a constant craving to be in a state of fascination and satisfaction. Their natural need to experience joy and give it to others. But as soon as the villain who wants to change this, Taurus will knock him dead. Taurus wants to share his wealth, love, secrets with very few people. And they immediately feel the one who came… Not good…
Emeralds nourish the sensual nature of Taurus.
Gemini: a natural Born psychic
An air sign, under the influence of mercury… For him the world is not ending adventure. Ideas, words, thoughts… Their airy nature distributes the energy to different places. The representative of this sign can literally “read” all those around him. And it is sometimes even scary. They just read minds! And you know why? Because they don’t care about what other people think. They are driven by pure curiosity. And a love for learning, giving a feeling of tingling on the skin.
Quartz will protect the Twins from nasty, evil thoughts.
Cancer: a True empath
It is driven by the Moon. He can not have intuition. And let he does not always understand it, that gut always feels what’s what. If you have Cancer, know this: trust your gut! In moments when another person’s heart changes, then you will definitely feel it. In their gut. It is a question of power, so trust! Words are not always true, but energy is another matter…
Moonstone can help Cancer to strengthen the heart.
Leo: Heart radar
Leo may seem overly active, forthright extrovert, but he has a secret identity that he allows to see only a few. Why? Because they are endowed with the power which you feel not all. Leo feels heart people lives, wanting to fulfill his destiny, and who surrendered. The Lion has a special relationship with a Higher Power. Because of this, they can see who is “elected” by this power. They have this “it” that will help them change the world. And bestow upon all humanity the most precious gifts. I hope they succeed!
Gold material, allowing you to fully realize the potential of a Lion. If Leo wears gold jewelry, it better manages its power.
Virgo: a Scanning condition
Thanks to mercury in Virgo always feels wrong. Always. Their intuition is like a superfast and super-powerful computer, instantly fixing and analysing everything that happens. As soon as the trouble is coming, on the “screen” is popping up an alert, because of which they begin to experience anxiety. Moreover, they are able to feel the energy of every living being. And how they feel, whether healthy and the sick. So they become good doctors, veterinarians, nurses. Because you always know what’s wrong.
Their stone is the ruby. It will protect from evil forces and parasites him and his family.
Libra: Born peacemaker
Libra live for flowing through all life energy. From an early age, he feels everything that happens around. Understand the greater Plan better than others. And feel the balance of the forces of nature. And they immediately feel as if something or someone upset the balance. It is a pain in the chest. Libra need peace and harmony. It works for them better than any medicine.
Sage and lavender will help Libra to quickly restore the balance.
Scorpio: Hunter secrets
If you know at least one Scorpion, you know that no one will be able to hide from him anything. And if you just try to be cunning, he will understand it immediately. They have like a built in lie detector. They will not allow themselves to be fooled. Still they feel good opportunity. If they see something that inspires them, they will follow it to the end of the world.
Obsidian is a true friend of the Scorpion. The volcanic glass. It will strengthen its ability to protect from the darkness and emptiness.
Sagittarius: Wise from birth
Sagittarius blessed by the king of the gods Zeus (Jupiter). He has success in everything he does. And it helps him to acquire wisdom, when faced with anything. It draws on their path of teachers. Both good and bad. Both help him to know the mysteries of the universe. As they grow, they learn to see the truth and grasp wisdom. And are drawn to the wisest people of all, that it can find. Though never stop looking for more and more perfect source of knowledge. To learn as much as possible – it seems to them their fate. And they will stop at nothing to fulfill his destiny.
Aventurine is a form of quartz, which is a very good helper and Sagittarius.
Capricorn: Feeling The Power
Capricorn – child of Saturn, the ancient God of time. Capricorns know how to grow in society and to acquire the status. How? These amazing people have the ability to sense who is endowed with strength. Help them to determine their mighty ancestors (Saturn). They sense the energy and aim high. Even though they work hard, and deserve what they have, all thanks to their secret: they are its power to attract people with political and financial power. When these people realize how strong and awesome Capricorns, they will strongly promote them up the career ladder. And success, of course.
To establish a deeper Swati with their ancestors fit of Palo Santo.
Aquarius: Ability to change reality
The most intuitive of the signs. Why? Let me explain. Again the same “Chi” energy. It affects everything we do and what we do affects her. A sort of cosmic “Matrix”. And Aquarius is the one who can make this “Matrix” changes. They always know what’s going on in the world. All over the world. And if they will listen to intuition, they will be able to change everything.
Rosemary – a great herb that will help you to cleanse the aura and not worry about the negativity around.
Fish: Sentient soul
They are true mediums. Since childhood, sensitive, sensitive to the spiritual world. However, in the future life of this world is manifested in their dreams. But if they want to, they can learn to “see”. And then there is even contact with the spirits. Pisces is a spiritual lighthouse. The light of their soul can help many others souls to find the way.
Pearl helps you to activate the ability. Wear it when you want to make contact with the spirits. But in any case, don’t wear them if you’re sad!