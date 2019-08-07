How it’s not fair: celebrities Express condolences on the death of Alla werber
Death of a 61-year-old Russian businesswoman, Director Cum Alla werber was a complete surprise to her relatives and friends. More recently, a woman was walking on the birthday of Igor Krutoy in Turkey, vacationing in Italy, posting a cheery photo. August 6, after dinner in the restaurant Alla werber became ill, the doctors were unable to save her. The cause of death was sepsis. This was reported by Ksenia Sobchak.
“With you gone the whole era of “fashn business” in Russia. Hard worker, professional, the brightest woman, Personality. She is a “character”, —said about you people from the fashion industry around the world. And it seems that all this may not be true tomorrow and you will smile slyly and put a post in Insta: “guess where i am?”. But you where not to write. Rest in peace! And we will really miss you”, — wrote Ksenia Sobchak, who knew werber
Star friends werber Express condolences online. Among them was singer Alla Pugacheva. “Farewell, Alla!” — simply wrote the artist in his personal blog, posting a mourning photograph of a burning candle. Subscribers disliked a post and even frightened. Many have decided that Pugacheva was a tragedy.
“Alla, honey, be careful with words! Half the country scared. Werber, let him rest in peace. And you, my star, long life and good health!”, “Who wrote the post? I have the wind knocked out of you!”, “Now everyone will think he died Joe. Strange wrote. Check!” — outraged fans of the artist.
“Still can’t get over it… You know how to make friends, to help and to love life… the Kingdom of Heaven” — wrote a TV presenter Andrey Malakhov.
“Only a month ago you were the most beautiful and glamorous Fashion Lady in Sicily our favorite with you “DOLCE&GABBANA” on the show and chose the most stunning outfits and helped us, to your friends, because you’ve always had exceptional taste, which we all focused and always consult you on any issue, and not only in the fashion world, in the world of life, you could always give a very sensible, wise and proper advice, and there were no signs of this terrible disaster that happened to you, darling, favorite Alla…
This is unbelievable… I cry bitterly cry… it’s so very unfair that it was you! Right now! With you it! You took away the powers of heaven, who so loved life, friends, family, grandchildren and their favorite daughter…” — not restrained emotions , Philip.
We will remind, Alla werber is one of the most influential people in Russian fashion industry. Thanks to her in the 90s on the Russian market there are many luxury brands she personally met with European designers, bought the collection and promote them in the market.
