How lack of sleep affects human health
Scientists conducted a study and found out how lack of sleep affects human health. According to them, the constant lack of sleep can be compared to a ticking time bomb.
It is noted, at the moment, more than ever, people are susceptible to sleep deprivation. This is due to the changing pace of life and urban features. Now, compared to the 60-th years of the last century, people sleep on average two hours less. The loss of this vacation time seriously affects the well-being. In addition, people not only lost sleep but gained an additional burden. With gadgets, experts continue to work and home, often late into late. Work with artificial light is a very tedious and even dangerous. The immune system is subjected to very severe stress. Not enough sleep people many times more is the chance of developing not only colds, but more serious ailments.
Experts assure, it is necessary to sleep at least 8 hours a day, but for some people this period can last 11 hours, and besides, it is necessary to sleep at sunset and Wake up with the dawn. As this inherent instinct. People, despite millions of years of evolution, still need three things — food, water and sleep. If you don’t rest sufficiently, can develop thrombosis, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, cognitive dysfunction and obesity due to hormonal imbalance. The most dangerous is the development of cancer.
The staff of the Harvard medical school point out, the greatest burden when lack of sleep is experiencing the brain. When a person sleeps, the brain gets rid of toxins, and if he is awake longer than necessary, the brain cells begin to age faster, without having to make up the loss due to overwork. Best of all, add experts, sleeping on your side, so the update is more efficient.