How lack of sleep affects women
For the body it is important to sleep well.
A new study has shown that women are prone to sleep deprivation due to various reasons, including physiological. Because of the systematic lack of sleep they greatly risk their health.
Newspaper the Mirror has published the latest data obtained by scientists. According to these data, the average British woman has a full sleep for three hours. Among the reasons that prevent women from sleeping, experts distinguish the most common is pain associated with monthly cycle, and waking up because of the children, and the snoring men. The findings of scientists based on the results of the analysis of the survey of 2,000 couples who were asked about the different habits concerning sleep.
"A third of women feel sleepy and overwhelmed. Men encounter such problems less frequently: only two out of ten," stated the authors.
The researchers said that sleep deprivation has a strong influence on women’s health. In particular, because of the lack of sleep is often violated their diet is women begin to eat more sweet and fatty food, to which they have due to lack of sleep from dramatically enhanced traction. Such a change in the diet lead to higher blood sugar levels, the accumulation of body fat, activation of inflammatory processes.”In the short term, sleep deprivation can lead to poor concentration, irritability, and poor mood. In the long term – to a variety of problems, including type 2 diabetes and heart disease,” said study co-author, physician Dr. Sarah Jarvis.
In addition, if lack of sleep in women from reduced confidence about themselves and their appearance, scientists added.
According to experts, the lack of sleep during the work week you should try to make up for the lack of sleep on the weekends.