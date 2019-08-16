How lack of sleep can harm DNA: new study
According to the latest study published in the journal Nature Communications, one of the main functions of sleep is to restore the DNA damage accumulated in the brain in the waking hours. Israeli scientists have discovered that the dynamics of chromosomes related to DNA repair, is increased in neurons during sleep and sleep deprivation, on the contrary, to hamper the effective restoration of the chemical damage in DNA molecules.
To explore what is happening in individual neurons during sleep, study co-author Lior Appelbaum from the University of Bar-Ilan in Israel and his colleagues are using genetic engineering has made it so that the larvae of the zebrafish were chromosome fluorescence in their neurons. They then used a microscope with high resolution, to follow the movements of these chromosomes, when the fish was awake and asleep.
The researchers found that when the fish did not sleep, the chromosomes were relatively static and accumulated double-stranded breaks. But it was fish-Danio heaven, as of a chromosome was more dynamic and the DNA damage has begun to dissipate.
Further experiments showed that the change in the nature of sleep in zebrafish can affect the process of DNA repair. For example, when scientists were tapping on the aquarium to prevent the fish to sleep, this contributed to the accumulation of greater quantities of double-stranded DNA breaks, whereas sleep induction by a drug injected into the aquarium and allowed the fish cells to restore their DNA.
The data obtained indicate that DNA repair is less efficient while awake due to increased activity of the brain and the dynamics of chromosomes during sleep plays an important role in repairing damaged DNA, says Lior Appelbaum.