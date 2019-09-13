How Lady Godiva: Anfisa Chekhova Topless ride on a horse (photo)
Russian TV presenter Anfisa Chekhov has published a picture in which a fully Nude sits on the horse. Fans praised the star for courage and willpower — a few years ago, it is phenomenally thinner, so now can boast beautiful figure, writes “StarHit”.
The star was accompanied by a poem about love and problems in relationships between men and women. However, she said that she liked to pose in the Nude, but for the sake of the great love ready to abandon this weakness.
“Once I get married, and the spouse may not allow me to do these photos. And I’m not a feminist and listen to the opinions of his men. So while I enjoy the freedom you can enjoy my naked pictures. Who knows which one will be the last,” she wrote.
Fans of star traditionally divided into two groups: some praised Anfisa manifestation of nature.
“What’s alluring curves!”, “Anfisa, everything is fine and the body and you! If it is beautiful then why not! And it’s really beautiful,” they write.
At the same time there were those who thought that to touch the horse in all the right places — unsanitary. In addition, let themselves go supporters of strict morals: “In a swimsuit wherever you went, but completely naked”, “ages to fill to.naked on horse”, “Very went happened. You’re a mother, you shouldn’t show yourself like this, otherwise the son will be ashamed”; “Naked on a horse is kinda weird, although the photo is very beautiful”; “the spectacular, but I think it’s too much.”
The newspaper reminds that the 41-year-old Anfisa Chekhov brings seven years of Solomon’s son from her marriage with actor Guram Bablishvili. The artists broke up in 2017, but was able to maintain a good relationship. Now the heir of the pair spends equal time with mom and dad. After Naomi broke up with Guram, she always credited a new relationship. The presenter responds to the rumors with humor, but it does not mention the names of their real fans.
As previously reported “FACTS” Anfisa Chekhov suffered during a glamorous photo shoot. Partner star became a lion cub, who did not want to sit quietly. In the end, the little predator sensitive Anfisa took a bite on the buttock — so that from of pain and surprise she cried out.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter