How long need to wait for a visa to the United States to residents of post-Soviet countries
If you are planning to visit the United States, it is important to attend to the processing of us visas. The Bureau of consular Affairs of the US state Department gives you the opportunity to know how long will it take to get a nonimmigrant visa for temporary visits to the United States to the inhabitants of post-Soviet countries and what else should be considered when preparing.
How long to wait for an interview
The estimated wait time of the interview at the Embassy or Consulate can vary weekly, depending on the actual workload and number of employees. A rough estimate will help you navigate, but do not guarantee that the meeting will occur exactly after the specified time.
Russia
The U.S. Embassy in Russia (Moscow)
- Tourist (visiting) visa — 300 calendar days
- Visa student/participant of the exchange programme — 2 days
- Other types of nonimmigrant visas 2 calendar days
U.S. Consulate General (Yekaterinburg)
- Tourist (visiting) visa — 90 days
- Visa student/participant programs of the exchange 1 calendar day
- Other types of non-immigrant visas — 1 calendar day
U.S. Consulate General (Vladivostok)
- Tourist (visiting) visa is 10 calendar days
- Visa student/participant programs of the exchange 1 calendar day
- Other types of nonimmigrant visas is 10 calendar days
Ukraine
The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine (Kiev)
- Tourist (visiting) visa — 19 calendar days
- Visa student/participant programs of the exchange 1 calendar day
- Other types of non-immigrant visas — 1 calendar day
Belarus
The U.S. Embassy in Belarus (Minsk)
- Tourist (visiting) visa — 65 days
- Visa student/participants of exchange programs — 65 days
- Other types of non-immigrant visas — 65 days
Georgia
The U.S. Embassy in Georgia (Tbilisi)
- Tourist (visiting) visa — 17 days
- Visa student/participant of the exchange programme — 2 days
- Other types of non-immigrant visas — 17 days
Kazakhstan
Embassy and Consulate of the USA in Kazakhstan (Nur-Sultan)
- Tourist (visiting) visa is 21 calendar days
- Visa student/participant of the exchange programs 10 calendar days
- Other types of non-immigrant visas — 14 days
To other types of nonimmigrant visas do NOT include K or V visa and visa A, G and NATO.
Accelerated procedure
The consular section can schedule the interview date by the expedited procedure, if there is an urgent, emergency situation: the funeral, the need for a medical emergency or the beginning of schooling. The process of requesting expedited nonimmigrant visa depends on the region. Examine the website of the visa section of the Embassy or Consulate where you will be interviewed, usually there are the unusual procedure. You will need to provide proof of the need for an earlier meeting.
In all cases, you must first submit an online application for a visa (DS-160), pay the registration fee and schedule the first available interview. Only after that the consular section will review your request for a fast meeting.
Note. Travel to attend weddings and graduations, assisting pregnant relatives, participating in annual business/academic/professional conference or travel plans at the last minute, do not give you the right to accelerated visa procedure. In these cases, try to plan the trip and interviews in advance.
Administrative processing
There are only two possible outcomes: the consular officer will issue a visa or refuse to issue it. If the claimant has not demonstrated that it is entitled to a visa, the consular officer must refuse the application. However, some rejected applications may require additional administrative processing (it will say at the end of the interview). The duration of treatment will vary depending on the individual circumstances of each case.
After a period of administrative processing consular officer may conclude that the applicant is now eligible for a visa on which he or she has applied, or still does not have such a right. Therefore, it is very desirable to apply for a visa well in advance before the proposed date of travel.
Important: except in cases of travel under emergency circumstances (e.g., serious illness, injury or death in the family) before to ask questions about the status of the administrative proceedings the Complainants must wait 180 days from the date of interview or submission of additional documents, depending on what happened later.
Extra time
Information about the waiting time of the processing of a nonimmigrant visa does not include time required for administrative processing and the time required to return the passport to applicants by courier service or local postal system.
It is important to carefully review all the information on the website of the visa section of the Embassy or Consulate to find out about local procedures and instructions, e.g. on how to sign up for an interview, or how to act if you are a student, visitor exchange or need an earlier visa interview.