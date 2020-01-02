How long should you wait for a green card for family reunification: data for January
The owner of a green card along with the ability to permanently live and work in the U.S. gets the right to family reunification, which has every American citizen. If at home he is survived by children, spouse or spouse, he can take them to America. However, this process is quite long.
ForumDaily figured out how it goes and how long it lasts for different categories of relatives, based on data from the visa Bulletin for November 2019 on the website of Consular service of the United States.
Procedure
To begin the process of reunification of the holder of a green card or US citizen submits the I-130 petition to the relative who wants to move.
After approval of the petition will need to provide affidavit of support — form I-864 (Affidavit of support). It guarantees that the holder of a green card or US citizen can financially support your relative, if necessary.
If a relative is in the United States at the time of registration for a green card, then it is form I-485 — application for change of status (Adjustment of status).
For close relatives (husband/wife, parents, unmarried children under 21) of a U.S. citizen there is no limit on the number of immigrant visas they are issued as paperwork in order. Therefore, such green card is usually issued relatively quickly — within a year and a half.
But for the relatives of the holder of a green card or not close relatives of a US citizen, the procedure is more complicated.
Break them into different categories of priority, which are set out in the immigration Act and nationality of the United States. Accordingly, the higher the priority, the more likely faster to obtain a green card.
There are 4 levels, which fall under the relatives of holders of a green card or US citizen:
- First: F1 — unmarried sons and daughters of U.S. citizens;
- Second: F2A — spouses and unmarried children of holders of a green card under the age of 21;
- Second: F2B — unmarried children of holders of a green card over the age of 21;
- Third: F3 — married sons and daughters of U.S. citizens;
- Fourth: F4 — brothers and sisters of adult U.S. citizens.
For each category each year is allocated a number of visas. More often, wanting more than visas. Therefore, there is a snowball effect: those who did not receive this year, are transferred to the next.
The waiting period
Track turn on the website of the visa Bulletin that is updated monthly. Your date of reception of documents must be compared with that shown in the Bulletin. You will learn that they can get an immigrant visa when they match.
For example, in January 2020 suitable place for those whom the petitioners of the category of F1 was applied to 15 March 2014. That is, for the reunification of the holder of a green card or US citizen unmarried sons and daughters need to wait a little less than 6 years.
According to this, spouses and unmarried children of holders of a green card under the age of 21 (category F2A) forward to about 2 months; unmarried children of holders of a green card over the age of 21 (category F2В) — a little less than 5 years. The longest you have to wait for categories F4 and F3 — married sons and daughters of U.S. citizens brothers and sisters of adult U.S. citizens, respectively, their applications are considered around 12 and 13 years respectively.
To track the status of applications here.