How magnetic storms affect the health of
Most acutely on magnetic storms react to people with diseases of cardiovascular and nervous system, and musculoskeletal system.
However, discomfort can occur in perfectly healthy people – just to a lesser degree. On the causes and consequences of this phenomenon was told by the doctor-the neuropathologist Julius Ivchenko.
Ivchenko explained that magnetic storms – disturbances of the geomagnetic field of the Earth is magnetic oscillations that are superimposed on those that are present in our lives constantly.
“In principle, if a person is healthy, he adapted to it. But if the body, any deviation – it can occur that certain feeling” – warned the doctor.
“The most frequent manifestations – headache, stress, nervousness, weakness, fatigue, feeling of malaise, etc.,” he listed it.
The physician said that most often when magnetic storms observed blood clots.
Therefore, geomagnetic activity the most sensitive people who have problems with the cardiovascular system – including low or high pressure.
“Thickening of the blood is the deterioration of the patency of the blood vessels. It’s slower moving, and there are headaches – in other words, the cramps,” explained the neurologist.
In addition, she said, is essential to the region of residence.
“People living closer to the polar lights, more sensitive – there is stronger influence of magnetic storms. The further – the less such feelings,” – said Ivchenko.