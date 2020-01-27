How many are willing to pay most sought after workers in Ukraine
At the end of 2019, most of the workers were earning employees of the transport and logistics industry. These professionals employers offer an average of 15 thousand UAH per month, but in the Kiev region you can earn more – 18, 5 thousand UAH. The average salary of workers in areas across the country made up 10.55 thousand UAH, according to data portal OLX Work for the 4th quarter of last year.
Top 5 areas with the highest wages working professionals (average):
- Kiev region – about 13 thousand UAH;
- Lviv region – 11 thousand UAH;
- Ternopil region – 10,9 thousand UAH;
- Odessa region – 10.3 per thousand.
- Zakarpattya oblast – 9.9 thousand UAH.
Transport and logistics salary slightly outperformed the construction sector, which is located on the second place:
- Lviv region – 17,5 thousand UAH;
- The Kiev, Transcarpathian, Ternopil and Khmelnitsky region – 15 thousand UAH;
- the average for Ukraine – 13 thousand UAH.
Industry and energy took the third place in terms of wages:
- Kiev and Odessa region – 12,5 thousand UAH;
- the average for Ukraine – 11 thousand UAH;
- Sumy region – 8 thousand UAH (the lowest wage).
Wages in other sectors (on average in Ukraine):
- domestic staff – 10.5 thousand UAH;
- agriculture – 10 thousand UAH;
- trade – almost 9,5 thousand UAH;
- bars and restaurants – 9 thousand.
- services and life – of 9 thousand UAH;
- safety and security – 8 thousand UAH.
The number of vacancies on the search for work by region (top 5 areas):
- Kiev region – 12 210;
- Dnipropetrovsk region. – 3570;
- Odessa region – 3250;
- Kharkiv region – 2610;
- Zaporozhye region – 1560.
In just the 4th quarter of 2019 on OLX Work has placed more than 38 850 jobs for “blue collar”.