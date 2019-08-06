How many calories should be consumed during sedentary life?
Nutritionist Victor tutelian shared her recommendations about caloric intake, is addressed to those who lead a sedentary lifestyle.
According to Victor Tutelian, men who don’t exercise and lead a largely sedentary life, you need to use the average of 2000-2200 calories a day. For women who ignore sport and a lot of sitting, daily caloric needs to be more moderate and limited to 1800 calories.
The nutritionist suggested that is not junk food, because of which a person is sick or getting fat, harmful are only spoiled or poisoned food. The problem is not food, the problem is, how much she’s eaten, said tutelian.
“Our beach is the frequency and quantity. Here sausage is about 20% and even 30% of the fat in a latent form. But if you eat a slice, nothing will happen. However, if there is, what you see on TV, this will necessarily lead to overweight and obesity,” — said the expert.
It’s the same with sweets. When a person eats papirosniki every two weeks, he can not refuse the pleasure, says the nutritionist. But eating two or three pieces a day, the person will inevitably face with excess calories. The problem is that to the sweet people are accustomed from childhood: confectioneries are given by parents to children in the form of incentive or means of distraction from crying and whims. In turn, this leads to childhood obesity, diabetes and other violations, said Victor tutelian.
“The main law of the science of nutrition is not given break to anyone — calorie diet should meet energotrader. Ate more — walk more, run more, spend energy. Don’t spend the inevitable overweight, obesity, bunch of diseases, death,” said the nutritionist.