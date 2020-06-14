How many can put Americans and immigrants in the United States
One of the peculiarities of the American mentality is that to discuss salary indecent, at least to talk about specific numbers. But the author of the channel “ABC immigrant” with “Yandex.Zen” was able to ask some about how much they are able to defer the interest after payment of all payments. Hereinafter in the first person.
1. Zach and Emily live in new York. Zack is a programmer, Emily is an accountant. They have two children, a mortgage, two cars, a kindergarten for the younger child. Each month, they can put 45-50% of their income.
2. Kim and Michael from Boston. Kim works as a nurse. Michael — real estate broker (real estate agent). They have a 6-year-old son. The mortgage the family has not yet been taken. Pay rent for the two bedroom apartments. Mandatory spending is composed of two cars. Manage to postpone the order of 40% of revenues.
3. Alex — a doctor, a single mother. A child of 4 years. Alex spends a lot of time at work, so resorted to the services of a nanny. The girl told me that the sitter pays about $3,000 a month. Mortgage and no rent — apartment in her ownership. Despite the fact that Alex earns in the family one, for a “rainy day” manages to save 25-30% of revenues.
4. An interesting example of a family from Philadelphia. Anna is a housewife, engaged in the life and three children. Dan the lawyer. The family has paid the mortgage. From the salary is approximately 35%. But the money Dan invests partly in stocks, which also bring income.
5. There are families who live from paycheck to paycheck. For example, Stephen and Lisa. Steven works in the MTA (metro new York), Lisa — assistant in the office. They have two children, a mortgage, car loan. Of the income remains in the order of 10-15% after taxes.
As you can see, American families are unable to save money. However, the pattern on the face — the higher the salary, the more you can save. At the same time, everyone I interviewed, have local education. We can assume how much they earn in these conditions.
Immigrant families may be more difficult in the first few years, unless you came from money initially.
For example, 3 of 5 immigrant families in the first two years living paycheck to paycheck. Natalia from Colombia told me that she and her husband work two jobs each so they have enough money for rent and relatives at home. After 5 years of living in the States, as a rule, the financial position stabiliziruemost.
In the US, money don’t grow on trees. You have to work at all. But if one works, then it by definition can’t be a beggar. The American wage system is designed in such a way that, even at minimum wage you can secure a normal life.
The original column published in the blog "the Alphabet of the immigrant" at "Yandex.Zen"
