How many days in January, the Ukrainians will rest
January 2, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
In January 2020 for workers with a five-day working week will be 10 weekend days and 21 working. About it reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to article 73 of the Code of labour laws, which includes holidays and days off.
According to the law, public holidays are New year, Wednesday, January 1, and Christmas day, Tuesday, January 7.
In addition, according to the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers, bude weekends and Monday, January 6.
Thus, Christmas is four days off in a row from 4 to 7 January, as the Cabinet has suffered a working day from Monday, January 6, to Saturday, January 11.
Note, four days off was for New year’s — Sunday, December 29, to Wednesday, January 1, due to the transfer of working days.