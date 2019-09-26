How many days you want to work in Ukraine, to buy a new iPhone 11
International platform Picodi conducted another study and counted how many days should I work people from various countries to buy a new iPhone 11.
For this was calculated the so-called “Indicator iPhone 2019,” according to ITC.
For this indicator has been used data on the cost of the iPhone 11 with a storage capacity of 64 GB, published on local sites, Apple or authorized Resellers. Also for the calculation of the index used information on the average salary, taken from websites of national statistical offices or relevant ministries. The amount of the salary divided by 21, which corresponds to the average number of days in the month.
Sample Picodi includes several dozen countries, including Ukraine. And in 2019, our country topped the list. This means that the average Ukrainian need longer than others to work to save up for a new iPhone 11 in minimum configuration – almost 97 days. In the calculation, it was assumed that the average salary in the first half in Ukraine, according to the state statistics service, amounted to 10783,13 UAH (UAH 8680,4 “clean”). However, in Picodi believe that all their income, the buyer will be set aside exclusively for the purchase of a smartphone. It is assumed that the consumer has no other costs associated with the purchase of food, clothes and pay utility bills.
The result of 96.7 per day is the worst in the ranking of 2019. Compared to last year can be divided into two aspects. First, Ukraine has risen from second place to first. However, the number of days required to make the new iPhone significantly decreased at 40 days. Last year Ukraine took the second place c indicator 136,7 day.
It is best in this respect is the situation residents of Switzerland, USA and Luxembourg, where the ratio of iPhone to the average wage is the most advantageous. The average Swiss will be able to save up enough money for the iPhone 11 for 4.8 days, American for 5.8 days, a Luxemburger – in 6.7 days.
In addition to Ukraine, this time in the new iPhone 11 need to put the people of Colombia (89.7 day) and Kazakhstan (76.5 days). In countries such as Poland and the Czech Republic a new gadget the equivalent of the cost of 31.8 and 25.2 days. Estonia to buy new items need to work with 21.2 days or one calendar month.