How many earned Ukraine for the qualification to Euro 2020
Andriy Shevchenko and Andriy Pavelko
The national team of Ukraine ahead of schedule with the first place came out at Euro 2020.
Remained a formality in the away match of the final round of selection against the national team of Serbia (17 November).
In February last year at the UEFA Congress in Bratislava was determined prize Fund of the final tournament.
The total amount of the prize was “cut” in the amount of 371 million euros, 70 million more than was envisaged for the European championship 2016 in France.
For an exit in final tournament of each of the 24 teams participating in Euro 2020 relies minimum bonus in the amount of 9.25 million euros.
During the tournament, the teams participating will be able to replenish the budget of the federations separately.
So, for each win in the group stage teams will receive 1.5 million euros, for a draw of 750 thousand
Bonus for an exit in the 1/8 finals will be 2 million euros. Note, in the stage of the playoffs facing the top two teams in 6 groups of Euro, and 4 best placed teams in third place in the group.
The participants of the quarterfinals will earn additionally for 3.25 million euros.
The semi-finals would add to the Bank account of the federations another 5 million euros.
The winner of the finals of Euro 2020, which will be held in London at Wembley stadium 12 July, will get another 10 million euros finalist – 7 million euros.
The greatest champion of Europe 2020, the 7 matches of the tournament will earn 34 million euros.