How many hours of sleep will help to avoid heart disease and stroke
A new study has shown that people who sleep at night less than six hours have a high risk of coronary heart disease and stroke.
This study was conducted in the UK, it was attended by 2 000 people, — reported by Professor of sleep medicine Paul Gringras. Examining the habits and lifestyle of the subjects, the researchers concluded that the vast majority of adults chronically enough sleep, only about 17% sleep doctor recommended eight hours a day.
According to scientific data, the minimum number of hours required for recovery night is 7 hours of sleep. To this rule there are exceptions in the direction of decreasing, but is rather phenomenal cases, not the norm. A new study found that almost half of British adults (44%) not sleeping not seven, but six hours a night.
“Those who sleep less than six hours a night, a high risk of not only coronary heart disease but also of stroke due to lacking rest, it increases by 60%,” stated Professor Paul Gringras.
According to scientists, all people who sleep too little, have high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels in the blood. He stressed that lack of sleep has effects on human DNA impact comparable to the influence of stress or Smoking.
People who experience sleep deficit due to crugnola falling asleep, the scientist advised me to try to play sports. 85% of people found that their sleep has become better after exercise, I noticed Paul Gringras.