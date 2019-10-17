How many “natural” components actually contained in cosmetics, the experts found out
Manufacturers often in order to attract buyers ‘ attention, write on the packaging of cosmetic products: “made from natural raw materials”. What really is part of our makeup, experts have found.
Scientists, dermatologists from the University of Pennsylvania warn that many “natural remedies” can severely harm not only our skin and health in General.
Words like “eco”, “bio”, “ecological” is just a trick of marketers that they indicate on the packaging of creams, lipsticks, etc.
In addition, in the fight for the market, the manufacturers of “natural products” are often used unofficial data for other manufacturers: aluminium contained in antiperspirants is dangerous for the health.
To make the cream without the addition of preservatives does not make sense. Such a cream is very perishable. Therefore, the addition of chemicals in this case is simply necessary. And what kind of “naturalness” then we can talk?
As dermatologists warn about the ineffectiveness of anti-aging creams. Well, not chamomile extract to restore youth.
Shampoo made only from natural means will not be able to wash your hair. It is adding in “natural” shampoos are sulfates and silicones make hair clean and shiny.
It should also be remembered that both inorganic and organic substances have many side effects. This is primarily due to the individual sensitivity of each person.