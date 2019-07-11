How many of you will have marriage according to your zodiac sign
In the modern world, not medieval prohibitions and a man may marry more than once. And some people use this opportunity.
In order to know how many potential marriages in my life to be, you can refer to astrology. It has great statistics for each zodiac sign.
ARIES
Most likely to say that marriage will be a lot. At least three. To withstand the active pressure of the RAM is capable of only the most resistant. The RAM itself is very attractive: others entails the warmth of the sign of the element fire. Resulting moths near the RAM all the time abound. Aries and shamelessly uses it. Goes through partners like bow on the market. Even if the marriage has existed for many years – at one moment Aries goes from the chosen one. He needs continuous growth, victory over anyone or anything. The real selfishness and high sexuality of Aries result in the not one wedding album. In other words, Aries is a steady customer of the Registrar.
TAURUS
But Taurus shows stability. It is easier to customize partner than seek out other rake. Pragmatic Taurus knows how to make, and is able to teach the other. And to leave a gold mine for anyone. In connection with the marriage of the Bullock, as usual, very strong. It’s even possible to compare with the state Corporation: how many children branches was not – main office remains constantly in place. If you want to find a man for life, then you direct road to Taurus.
GEMINI
This naturalization record. The number of marriages exceeds the limit of any acceptable moral limits. Even currently, the Twins sometimes look askance. And he’s not to blame! Just a property of the element of air and the management is very quick planet mercury are the cause of frequent changes of interests. His attention unconsciously switches, the brain is not involved. A year later he looks at the once loved one with new eyes. Resulting in 5 stamps in the passport should not surprise others.
CANCER
The best husband in the world. He is so strongly tied to the partner that will follow him to the edge of the world. Divorce Cancer is something from the category of fiction. Emotional representative of the element of water will do anything to have a partner even thought this was not. Each realizes his dream of a family cosiness. Cancer genuinely wants to be perfect. In consequence of which marriage he has, quite often, only one.
LEO
Unlike hot Aries, Leo remarkably able to handle the energy of fire. He becomes a Manager in any walk of life, from entrepreneurship to family life. The election of the partner is very practical – the lion prefers loyalty and wealth. If the person did not, the marriage with the Lion him everything shines. The same applies to bankruptcy. Losers lion gets. Whereby one or two of the marriage for life for Leo is quite the norm.
VIRGIN
Like Gemini, Virgo is also manages the restless mercury. But belonging to elements of the earth restrains the person from rash decisions. Any action due to rational Virgo, dry calculation. The only exception is adolescence, when the romantic veil veiled eyes pink glasses. Only at that age a virgin can make a mistake. But her second marriage will be solid.
LIBRA
Libra characteristic imbalance of the psyche. Scales in constant search of harmony. In different periods of life from the chosen one wants divergent qualities: softness, rigidity, obedience-independence, adoration-dry. And if the choice is inflexible, the Scales cover the doubt in the selection. In fact, the perfect couple for them may be only another air sign – Gemini changeable. But to find that windy’s personality takes many years and disappointment from two or three marriages.
SCORPIO
In Scorpio conjoin contradictory personality traits. Scorpio is the most passionate owner, but capable of treachery of the traitor. The fact that he has an innate desire to lead. To own only the best. Whereby the partner who has ceased to hold him, he has no regrets changes. But the choice of a Scorpion is very often accurate. Scorpio is not inferior to the same Twins at the University. But the reliability of action, even superior. Resulting in two marriages in the life of the Scorpion is enough.
SAGITTARIUS
Love of freedom of Sagittarius often leads to divorce. How would moral dogmas and family traditions do not hold back, freedom-loving spirit of this philosopher’s life, wants change. To find a new man even in another country for Sagittarius is not a problem. And the willingness to get to know another culture only speeds up marriage. Resulting in two or three visits to the Registrar’s office is the norm.
CAPRICORN
As befits an earth sign, Capricorn is distinguished by the thoroughness of their actions. This is the most materialistic sign of the zodiac. And he skillfully masks the motives for sexuality. The chosen one even in a head will not come that is necessary to Capricorn for money or his position in society. To some extent this is because Capricorn makes his choice very carefully, and do not doubt. As a result, the marriage Capricorn, as usual, only one. With a very profitable party.
AQUARIUS
But with Aquarius the most difficult. This nature belongs to the element of air, and subject to the influence of the planet Uranus. This planet calls for the creation of a new, responsible for creativity in all spheres. If Aquarius is not will make experiments in your favorite business, his family life will be very unstable. And the impulse of special sexual pleasures can shock even the most seasoned partner. Consequently there is as lucky: one marriage partner adjusted or set with the wrong.
FISH
Fish follow on the heels of the Twins. The absence of Fish within a strong moral core creates identity, which is the knowledge of different authorities. If the choice isn’t, he goes into the category of abandoned. Tracking down the ideal half could continue into old age. Resulting in four or five marriages for Fish is quite normal.