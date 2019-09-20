How many onions you need to eat to prevent cancer
September 20, 2019
Researchers from China have found that the use of different types of onions helps reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.
The greatest effect of the product can be obtained by combining “vegetable diet” with healthy lifestyle.
Experts worked with 833 patients with colorectal cancer. Information about the volunteers was matched with information about another 800 persons of the same sex and age but without cancer.
Based on the health indicators, the researchers estimated that for effective prevention of malignant tumors of the colon need to eat 16 pounds of onions per year.