How many Ukrainians will pay for gas in January
December 17, 2019
To pay for the year should be less than the beginning of 2019.
It is already known how many Ukrainians will pay for natural gas next month. As it turned out, the cost of gas in January 2020 will be lower by 12% than in January 2019, the press service of Naftogaz.
So, the price for households, heat producers, and other protected consumers will be 5 500 hryvnia per 1,000 cubic meters.
Note that in may of 2020, gas prices for households will be completely market.