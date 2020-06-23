How many US holders of green cards: who they are, where they came from and where you live
The US state Department published a report, which provided annual estimates of the number and characteristics of the population residing in the United States as lawful permanent residents (holders of green card or LPR) and sub-groups potentially eligible for naturalization in January of each year from 2015 to 2019. LPR immigrants are granted lawful permanent residence in the United States, but which have not yet become citizens of this country.
Basic data were obtained from administrative records of the Department of homeland security (DHS) to an LPR who entered the country in 1980 or later, and supplemented with estimates of the census Bureau of the United States.
How many holders of green cards living in the United States
Over a million people have become holders of green cards each year, but with the naturalization, mortality, and emigration, the number of LPR remains remarkably stable from year to year. The total number of holders of green cards grew from 13.0 million in 2015, to 13.6 million in 2019. In this subpopulation, potentially suitable for naturalization rose from 8.9 million to 9.2 million during this time.
The statistical majority:
- many potentially suitable for naturalization holders of green cards come from Mexico (almost 30%) is more than from any other country;
- 60% settled or currently lived in California, new York, Texas or Florida.
- with a slight numerical superiority, the majority were women.
- 60% — at the age of 35 and 65 years.
Who are they — lawful permanent residents-foreigners
Almost 34.9 million immigrants who entered the United States in 1980 or later, were holders of green cards by 1 January 2019. About 45% of the total were naturalized and another 5% have received citizenship from their parents before the age of 18. Of the remaining 17 million, about 4.8 million died or emigrated, leaving 12.4 million legal permanent residents. Addition to these 1.2 million non-citizens who entered the U.S. before 1980, gives an estimated total Fund 13.6 million holders of green cards living in the United States, as of 1 January 2019. Of these, about 9.2 million adults that have acquired the status of an LPR long enough in order to apply for naturalization.
Country of origin
Where they came from, holders of green cards, eligible for citizenship, according to 2019 (the trend is the same in 2015):
- 9 130 000
- Mexico — 2 490 000
- China — 490 000
- Philippines — 370 000
- Cube — 350 000
- Dominican Republic — 340 000
- India — 310 000
- Canada — 250 000
- El Salvador — 220 000
- UK — 220 000
- Vietnam — 220 000
- South Korea — 200 000
- Haiti — 160 000
- Jamaica — 160 000
- Colombia — 140 000
- Germany — 140 000
- Japan — 120 000
- Guatemala — 120 000
- Poland — 90 000
- Peru — 90 000
- Pakistan — 80 000
- Unknown — 20 000
- Other countries — 2 540 000 (most likely in this or the previous category are immigrants from the former Soviet Union, separate samples according to him no).
That’s where arrived immigrants potentially eligible for naturalization in parts of the world (2019):
- 9 130 000
- Asia — 2 560 000
- Europe 1 150 000
- North America — 4 360 000
- South America — 550 000
- Other and unknown — 520 000
Place of residence in the United States
Where in the United States are holders of green cards, eligible for naturalization (2019):
- 9 130 000
- CA — 2 340 000
- New York- 1 130 000
- TX — 990 000
- Florida 880 000
- New Jersey- 380 000
- Illinois — 380 000
- MA — 210 000
- WA — 190 000
- AZ — 190 000
- VA — 180 000
- PA — 170 000
- GA — 170 000
- MD — 160 000
- Mi — 140 000
- NC — 110 000
- Colorado — 100 000
- CT — 100 000
- NV — 100 000
- Ohio — 90 000
- Mn — 90 000
- Unknown — 20 000
- Other — 1 010 000
Statistics on gender and age
9 130 000 holders of green cards, eligible for naturalization by January 2019, 4 660 000 women and 4 000 470 men.
600 000 applicants for naturalization at the age from 18 to 24 years old, 1 000 380 — 25 to 34 years 1 620 000 — 35 to 44 years 2 000 000 — from 45 to 54 years old, 1 800 000 aged 55 to 64 years, and 1 750 000 — applicants aged 65 years and older.
Period of immigration
The time period during which entered the country of immigrants with a green card and eligible for citizenship (as of 2019):
- 9 130 000
- Prior to 1980 — 1 140 000
- 1980-1989 — 1 540 000
- 1990-1999 — 1 940 000
- 2000-2009 — 2 650 000
- 2010-2014 — 1 730 000
- 2015 and later — 120 000
Immigrants from the former Soviet Union, received a green card
In 2018 (latest available data) according to the results of visa lottery green card the actual winners were selected by the residents of such post-Soviet countries:
- Armenia — 2 844
- Azerbaijan — 961
- Belarus — 1 466
- Estonia — 61
- Georgia — 1 195
- Kazakhstan — 1 020
- Kyrgyzstan — 1 020
- Latvia — 91
- Lithuania — 257
- Moldova — 1 418
- Russia — 4 500
- Tajikistan — 1 209
- Turkmenistan — 306
- Ukraine — 4 478
- Uzbekistan — 4 494
But these data do not represent the total number of holders of green cards from the post-Soviet countries, since in General the list will include winners of previous years; persons who came to the United States on the programme of reunification of families; people married to US citizens, and other categories eligible for green cards. Unfortunately, full data on these types of green cards with the separation of the country.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 10123
[name] => immigration
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => immigraciya-v-ssha
)
immigration in the United States
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13370
[name] => green card
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => grin-karta
)
green card
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 22808
[name] => green card
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => grin-maps
)
green card
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27367
[name] => Immigration
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => immigraciya-v-ssha
)
Immigration СШАFacebookVkontakte
bookmark