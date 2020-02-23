How many vacancies are waiting for Ukrainians in 2020
In 2020 the number of vacancies registered in Public employment service will be 1,246 million units, 8% more than last year. These forecasts are made by the press service of the Ministry.
According to the service last year 3041 employer has created jobs for the unemployed, with additional safeguards in promoting employment. At the same time, small businesses have created 7099 new jobs in priority economic activities, which employ the unemployed.
“At the end of last year, the level of shadow employment fell to the lowest level in a decade and accounted for 21%. And since the beginning of this year, with almost 200 thousand employees signed labour contracts“, – said the service.
So, lately the most common informal employment were:
- agriculture, forestry and fisheries – 43%;
- wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles – 17%;
- the construction of -17%.
We will remind, according to the state service of employment, the number of citizens aged 15-70 who work in the shadows, for 9 months of 2019 has decreased by 125 thousand people.