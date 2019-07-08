How many years will live longer lovers a quick walk
If you prefer to walk quickly, it will help you to significantly prolong life. To such conclusion scientists from the Mayo Clinic in the United States.
American researchers have found that prefer to walk quickly people can increase life expectancy by a very impressive 15-20 years.
A fairly large study that was conducted in the UK, allowed gathering information on 475 000 people with an average age of 52 years. The authors emphasize that until recently, all other studies mainly showed the influence of the weight and General physical training on the risk of mortality. However, not easy to interpret relative risk.
That is why the authors of this study decided to focus on life expectancy. It turned out that indicators such as the level of physical activity is more useful for the assessment of health than body mass index itself. In other words, a sufficient number of loads in a person’s life is the best indicator of life expectancy than weight.
That’s why people with excess weight should be more active, to walk, if they want to extend its life. In particular, it was found that the habit of fast walking transformed into a life expectancy in women in the years 86-87, and men in 85-86 years. But the fans slowly to walk this life expectancy were, respectively, 72.4 years and 64.8 per year.