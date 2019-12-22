How much alimony was paid by Ukrainians in 2019
Since the beginning of 2019 defaulters of the alimony obliged to pay 6.4 billion hryvnias (or more than 278, 26 thousand dollars). Cash payments received 461,5 children.
About it reports channel 112 with reference to the information provided by the press service of the Ministry of justice of Ukraine.
It is noted that the indices at the end of 2019 exceed last year’s figures of 2.1 billion.
What is the process for the recovery of maintenance and why there are difficulties with payments?
The fact that the decision regarding alimony is made in a different order, as is a separate category.
The implementation of the decision also differs from the usual accepted by the court as alimony apply to periodic payments.
Thus, the execution of the decision ends when the child reaches 18 years of age. In some cases prodlyaetsya to 23 years if the child continues schooling in higher education that is included in the norms of the Family code.
The main difficulty lies in the fact that alimony may not be for everyone a certain fixed amount, which can recover the state Executive service employees.
As a result, the debtor is obliged to pay the amount as the court, guided by the norms of the Family code of Ukraine.