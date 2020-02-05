How much American taxpayer costs of the crisis on the US border
The situation on the southern border of America for several years remained the focus of public attention. The humanitarian crisis in Latin America continues to be the flow of refugees through Mexico at the same time with a noticeable change in immigration policy. Even more grim problem doing what it brings with it a number of controversial issues domestic policy, and this affects people’s views, says GOBankingRates.
One of the ways to consider all options in perspective — to examine the financial cost to the U.S. taxpayer related to the crisis at the border. Of course, it does not address the deeper issues, but a clear understanding of the financial implications it may bring some clarity to the issue. So what causes of the border crisis and how much it costs the American taxpayer?
The causes of the border crisis
There was always a flow of people interested in coming to the United States from Latin America and wishing to circumvent the law. In recent years, deadly violence in countries such as Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, caused a surge in those looking for security, applying for asylum in the United States.
The need to leave their homes in search of life elsewhere can be explained by the shocking level of violence in these countries caused by the smuggling of drugs and warring gangs. Honduras and El Salvador are 2 of 5 the highest rates of murders per capita in the world (as of 2017, the figure was 42 and 62 murders per 100,000 population, respectively). If we consider the same figure in the United States — a total of 5 100 000 — it is clear that the levels of violence South of the border, far higher.
The cost of the crisis since the creation of the Department of homeland security (DHS)
Any attempt to understand the price of a particular government action can easily get lost in the details, because the details of the various programs are often difficult to understand. The starting point is to consider the total cost of immigration enforcement actions since the establishment of the Department of homeland security.
This amounts to approximately 330 billion dollars on 2003-2019 years, or about 20.5 billion dollars annually for the 16-year period. A tiny fraction of the total Federal budget in 2003 was about $ 2 trillion, and since then has grown to 4 trillion dollars.
The cost of illegal immigration
Any costs associated with the border policy needs to be clearly filtered view of the potential costs of illegal immigration. This is a highly controversial issue on which no clear consensus. Many conservative groups point to the increase in the cost of public services created for illegal immigrants. For example, the Heritage Foundation estimated the cost of state services provided to undocumented immigrants, 54 billion dollars per year.
Critics will point to the fact that a large part of these costs comes in the form of public education that will eventually pay off. Moreover, immigrants, undocumented, pay taxes of approximately $ 11.6 billion dollars a year, and studies have shown that the cost of these services is more than kompensiruet in future generations. The second generation of immigrants is consistently ranked among the most productive members of society, generating significant tax revenues. In the report of the National Academy of science, engineering and medicine for 2017 it was found that, although undocumented immigrants cost the government approximately $ 1,600 per year, the second-generation immigrants bring profit in the amount of $ 1,700 per year, while that for citizens born in the country, only 1300 dollars.
The cost of migrant detention
The current crisis has resulted in a number of new costs in addressing the problem of influx of people seeking asylum in the United States. In particular, the question arose: how to accommodate and care for those people who have made a long way from Mexico in search of a better life.
Policy changes
Two major changes in American immigration policy had a great influence on the development of the current crisis. First, it is the policy of “Stay in Mexico” which encourages migrants waiting to apply for asylum in the United States, to stay on the South side of the border — a policy that has helped limit the flow of people across the border, but drew criticism because of the conditions in the camps of migrants in Mexico.
The second unsuccessful attempt to put an end to the so-called approach of “catch and release” of asylum seekers. This allowed the asylum seekers in the United States to enter the country pending trial. The administration argued that many of these asylum seekers use this policy, when coming to the United States and not returning to the court date. In turn, the administration had chosen to hold most of them at the border.
This fact became a source of some of the biggest contradictions, as there are many stories about the deplorable conditions in which were held many of these people, not to mention the concerns about the attempts to introduce a policy of separation of families in these cases.
The cost of detention of asylum-seekers
The detention of asylum seekers in the United States can be costly. The budget of Immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) for 2018 included the cost of maintaining one adult in size 133,99 dollars a day, although many are critical of the policy of the group along with its more than $ 200. Overall, in fiscal year 2018, DHS spent a little over $ 3 billion — or about 8.5 million dollars a day to detain migrants on the border instead of releasing them into the United States pending trial.
The cost of the policy of separation of families
Extremely controversial practice of separation of children from their families, apparently, greatly increases the cost of the program. According to DHS, the cost of maintaining the child in a separate institution, such as one of the “tent cities” built after increased influx of migrants at the border, is 775 dollars a day, compared to 300 dollars for the maintenance of children in families on permanent or temporary objects.
However, defenders of the policy will probably indicate that it was always intended as a deterrent to convince potential migrants still in Central America, not to make a long and dangerous journey through Mexico to the us border. The controversial policy was officially completed in June 2018, although critics have argued that it is still ongoing.
Is there a need to detain asylum-seekers?
Critics of the administration trump also note that, regardless of the actual cost, the detention of asylum seekers at the border is not necessary. A recent study conducted by the Center for the exchange of information on transaction records (TRAC), showed that about 99% of those asylum-seekers who were not detained or were released from custody, eventually returned to court, indicating minimal need for detention facilities.
Additional funding allocated by Congress in 2019
In may last year, the administration of the tramp was forced to go to Congress to get additional emergency funding approved for content created by its detention. Approved 4.5 billion dollars to cover the enormous costs of feeding and care for around 23 000 unaccompanied children, currently held in prisons in the South West.
The cost of boundary wall
Any discussion of the border crisis would be incomplete without mentioning the support of President trump and many Republicans protection of illegal immigrants: the border wall. The idea of the concrete walls were largely rejected due to the lack of available funding, but the administration trump has used emergency powers to redirect funding from other sources for the construction of sections in strategic places.
To date, the White house has allocated a total of $ 11 billion, bringing the current cost is 19.4 million dollars per mile constructed wall. This is largely consistent with the estimates of Management and budget in a letter to Congress in which the President requested a $ 5.7 billion for the construction of the fence at a distance of more than 234 miles from the border, which is about 24.4 million dollars per mile.
However, this would increase the cost of the barrier is almost up to $ 60 billion, according to the Cato Institute.
The final cost is more than money
If the matter was defined only by dollars and cents, it probably would not have been such a source of controversy. As for the major critics and supporters of recent political changes, people’s views of policy, most likely, formed largely because of a moral issue than potential rates.
Critics probably would indicate that the conditions for migrants and asylum-seekers at the border are inhumane and unsustainable, regardless of their value.
But those people who support the administration is likely more motivating concern underlying the rule of law associated with the immigration system, which makes them the fair value of detention centres — and even boundary wall.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2379
[name] => illegal immigrants
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => nelegalnye-immigranty
)
illegal immigrants
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 11677
[name] => American-Mexican border
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => amerikano-meksikanskaya-granica
)
the us-Mexican border
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 17742
[name] => border with Mexico
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => granica-s-meksikoj
)
border МексикойFacebookVkontakte
bookmark