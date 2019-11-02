How much Americans spent on Halloween in 2019
According to the National retail Federation (NRF), on average, each buyer was planning to spend on Halloween about $86 on costumes, candy for children and decorations for the yard.
Lovers to celebrate Halloween this year took an average of 50 cents less than last – $ 86,27 and $86,79, respectively. The total cost is around $ 8.8 billion, compared with $9 billion last year, writes Benzinga.
It is expected that the total number would be the third largest in 15 years, during which conducted the NRF survey. The record was $ 9.1 billion spent in 2017.
Individual spending on Halloween has increased by about 80%, not counting inflation, from 2005, when Americans said they plan to spend $ 48,48 every Halloween. This amount has grown over a few years, and then declined after the recession in 2008, falling by $ 10 per year, from $66 in 2008 to $56 in 2009.
Five years ago people spent about $77,5 each.
Costumes, candy and decorations
This year on costumes spent $3.2 billion on candy and $2.6 billion on decorations — $ 2.7 billion.
The study found that Halloween had planned to celebrate 172 million, and that 68% of the respondents.
Other creepy facts
Also from the NRF survey:
- Twenty nine million people said they plan to dress their Pets in costume.
- More than one in three people looking for ideas of costumes on the Internet. The largest source of ideas was Pinterest Of 17.03%, YouTube and Facebook is 1.03%
- The most popular costume for children this year is a Princess, followed by a superhero. Among specific superheroes this year’s most popular spider-Man followed by Avengers and Batman.
- Among adults common were the costumes of witches and vampires. The most popular costume for Pets pumpkin.
