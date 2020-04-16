How much are the medical services in various States in the USA: rating
Health is one of the most common sources of stress for Americans. According to the survey conducted by the American psychological Association, about 70% of adults said the cost of medical services causes them stress. This writes GOBankingRates.
Almost 40% of respondents said that in their family there were cases of receiving huge medical bills. Those who had private insurance are more likely than those who had public insurance, said the cost of health care is their stress.
It is not surprising that the costs of health care can cause so much trouble. The average amount Americans spent per person on health was us $20 172 in 2018, according to the centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. In fact, the cost is so high that half of American adults said they or a member of their family postponed medical or dental care until better times. Almost a third of respondents said that they did not take prescription drugs because of their cost.
Given that health care costs have a significant impact on the finances of Americans, publishing GOBankingRates decided to find out in what States health the most and least available.
The study analyzed data from the Bureau of labor statistics and the Center for economic studies and information on the annual health care costs. Were also taken into account the average cost of inpatient treatment in hospitals, the average annual health insurance premiums for people who get insurance from employer, and nursing is the duty of every resident of the state.
West Virginia
- The cost of living index in health: 87,6
- Annual health care costs: $4 351,97
- The costs of inpatient treatment in the hospital the day: $1 986
- Annual fee midstroke (depending on the number of people receiving coverage):
- Cover gets only contributing insurance employee: $1 353
- The employee and one family member: $3 222
- Family: $4 371
- Average medical debt: $621
Montana
- The cost of living index in health: 95,1
- Annual health care costs: $4 724,57
- The costs of inpatient treatment in the hospital the day: $1 070
- Annual fee:
- One worker: $1 115
- The employee and one family member that meets the criteria: $3 232
- Family: $5 208
- Average medical debt: $871
Washington
- The cost of living index in health: 118,5
- Annual health care costs: $5 887,08
- The costs of inpatient treatment in the hospital the day: $3 429
- Annual fee:
- One worker: $955
- The employee and one family member that meets the criteria: $2 558
- Family: $3 862
- Average medical debt: $637
Hawaii
- The cost of living index in health: 120,3
- Annual health care costs: $5 976,50
- The costs of inpatient treatment in the hospital the day: $2 322
- Annual fee:
- One worker: $755
- The employee and one family member that meets the criteria: $3 068
- Family: $5 475
- Average medical debt: $389
Michigan
- The cost of living index in health: 93,9
- Annual health care costs: $4 664,95
- The costs of inpatient treatment in the hospital the day: $2 318
- Annual fee:
- One worker: $1 433
- The employee and one family member who qualifies: $3 383
- Family: $4 280
- Average medical debt: $537
Il
- The cost of living index in health: 99,9
- Annual health care costs: $4 963,03
- The costs of inpatient treatment in the hospital the day: $2 515
- Annual fee:
- One worker: $1 548
- The employee and one family member who qualifies: $3 302
- Family: $5 378
- Average medical debt: $591
New York
- The cost of living index in health: 101,7
- Annual health care costs: $5 052,46
- The costs of inpatient treatment in the hospital the day: $2 729
- Annual fee:
- One worker: $1 578
- The employee and one eligible family member: $3 597
- Family: $5 006
- Average medical debt: $442
New Jersey
- The cost of living index in health: 101,8
- Annual health care costs: $5 057,42
- The costs of inpatient treatment in the hospital the day: $2 632
- Annual fee:
- One worker: $1 598
- The employee and one family member that meets the criteria: $3 615
- Family: $6 253
- Average medical debt: $483
FL
- The cost of living index in health: 98,9
- Annual health care costs: $4 913,35
- The costs of inpatient treatment in the hospital the day: $2 102
- Annual fee:
- One worker: $1 472
- The employee and one family member that meets the criteria: $3 930
- Family: $5 908
- Average medical debt: $782
CA
- The cost of living index in health: 113,3
- Annual health care costs: $5 628,74
- The costs of inpatient treatment in the hospital the day: $3 441
- Annual fee:
- One worker: $1 202
- The employee and one family member who qualifies: $3 498
- Family: $5 376
- Average medical debt: $795
Louisiana
- The cost of living index in health: 97,8
- Annual health care costs: $4 858,70
- The costs of inpatient treatment in the hospital the day: $1 956
- Annual fee:
- One worker: $1 584
- The employee and one eligible family member: $195 4
- Family: $6 288
- Average medical debt: $726
AZ
- The cost of living index in health: 97,6
- Annual health care costs: $4 848,77
- The costs of inpatient treatment in the hospital the day: $2 641
- Annual fee:
- One worker: $1 554
- The employee and one family member who qualifies: $3 857
- Family: $5 786
- Average medical debt: $864
Rhode Island
- The cost of living index in health: 106,6
- Annual health care costs: $5 295,89
- The costs of inpatient treatment in the hospital the day: $2 740
- Annual fee:
- One worker: $1 807
- The employee and one family member that meets the criteria: $4 066
- Family: $5 493
- Average medical debt: $486
Texas
- The cost of living index in health: 95,8
- Annual health care costs: $4 759,34
- The costs of inpatient treatment in the hospital the day: $2 520
- Annual fee:
- One worker: $1 413
- The employee and one family member that meets the criteria: $4 271
- Family: $5 964
- Average medical debt: $850
Alaska
- The cost of living index in health: 148,6
- Annual health care costs: $7 382,45
- The costs of inpatient treatment in the hospital the day: $2 947
- Annual fee:
- One worker: $1 154
- The employee and one family member that meets the criteria: $3 524
- Family: $4 501
- Average medical debt: $1 277
Massachusetts
- The cost of living index in health care: is 123.4
- Annual health care costs: $6 130,51
- The costs of inpatient treatment in the hospital the day: $3 016
- Annual fee:
- One worker: $1 903
- The employee and one family member who qualifies: $4 035
- Family: $5 693
- Average medical debt: $349
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 600
[name] => medicine
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => meditsina
)
medicine
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 18511
[name] => cost
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => stoimost
)
стоимостьFacebookVkontakte
bookmark