How much are the wedding with the participation of Ukrainian stars?
The new host of the program “Ranok z with Ukraine” on the channel “Ukraine” Maria Miller has conducted over 300 weddings and knows all about this celebration! Exclusive Viva.ua Maria told about the welcome to personal celebrations, the artists, their fees, and “not trivial” riders.
The newlyweds always want to get married one and for all. Or, as some joke, although it would be notable to take a walk! While the holiday is associated, of course, and with songs and with dances, and toasts… But without a skilled process organization celebration may be crumpled or even turn into a “drink-snack”. Here the leading wedding ceremonies. That is to say, the choice of the bride and groom, of course, huge. However, there is an implicit ranking of the top (they are often artists) who cemented the image of a reliable wedding “navigators”.
- Verka Serduchka – not for the poor
Say “wedding” – mean Verka Serduchka. Speech of Andrey Danilko in the image, with all the attendant – not a cheap pleasure. Event organizers offer different price tags – from 3000-5000$ and above. Much depends on the season: if you decide to walk in the winter (around Christmas holidays), the amount may be increased two to three times the interest in the star is great too. “Strange” claims the artist does not advance. Except that… If we are talking about the full performance – in the dressing room for the arrival inspection should be… 300 Newspapers. The explanation, however, is prosaic: during the celebrations of the newspaper mercilessly torn and fall into the crowd – crowd reacts with unusual enthusiasm. From this paper show it is popular. And other requirements – fresh clean water and no special frills. If sandwiches, then exclusively black bread.
- Uncle George: …and a pint of milk to boot!
Comedian Uncle Jora is one of the most popular wedding leading. In the words of the showman, he provides, primarily, mood. Its customers willing to offer a maximum – from a simple reference program with jokes to full speeches: a selection of artists in command of uncle Zhora’s great: want song, want to dance. When it comes to conditions, Uncle George becomes serious. Prices for popular host range widely: however, not less than$ 3000 for the maintenance of a 5-hour event. The star says that nothing supernatural from organizers does not request, however important attention to the issues of accommodation, food and transport: it should be on the level. My approach Uncle George says simply: the people who create the mood of the other, must be in a comfortable environment. But the most important thing: the responsibility of the organizer. Sometimes the lead rider may prescribe the item – “to provide a liter of milk of five cows”, however, does things not because of the capriciousness and thus checking, did the organizer compiled by the artists and their team document.
- Olga Cybulski: every whim for your money
Popular Ukrainian singer and host events Olya Cybulski – a welcome guest at weddings. The organizers of the event claim that the people wanting to share their holiday with Olga just yet. Despite the fact that only a 45-minute speech Cybulski worth 1500-2000$. Spread caviar on bread star does not require, however, after the birth of his son Nestor in the Ryder Oli had some interesting points. For example, if the wedding is held not in Kiev, then (of course, is fee, accommodation at hotel class 3***) the maximum Olya ready to missing out two days. The nuance may seem strange, but the presenter explains that she does not want to miss precious moments in a child’s life.
- Glory Straw: in the morning money in the evening – chairs
One of the most cute and cuddly leading wedding – Thank Straws. According to the organizers of events, to agree with Thank you for 1000-2000$. Reveal the main secret of the popularity of host: easy – some serious demands Glory does not advance. However, the book can lead on a prepayment basis only, which underlines the seriousness of the customer.
- Аlyosha: “I myself!”
Another favorite of the organizers of the event – the singer Alyosha. The performance artist for the newlyweds will cost 1000$. All requests Alena – free access to cold and hot water and a bottle of whiskey. For the band, the singer asks to provide power, making sure that the management of the actress is ready to buy everything myself – another$ 100 on top. But the singer emphasizes: at the site must be of high quality sound and equipment, and the ability to conduct a sound check before the event.