How much cost the wedding of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Canadian singer Justin Bieber and American model Hailey Baldwin finally gave the official wedding ceremony, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to WomanEL.

And the triumph of the stars was a success! The celebration cost $ 1.3 million.

900 thousand of them went into the decor, 200 thousand — stellar event Manager mindy Weiss, the remaining 200 thousand — for the accommodation of the newlyweds in a five-star hotel Montage Palmetto Bluff, as well as transportation for guests and newlyweds.

It is in a luxurious hotel complex Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina and held a wedding.

The ceremony was top secret, so no one photo of the bride and groom have not yet leaked.

But we know that were walking at a wedding of about 150 guests, among who were many stars — singers Katy Perry and Chris brown, models Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the bride of Leonardo DiCaprio — Kamila Morón and other celebrities.

Shortly before day X and has published in social networks photos luxury wristwatch with the caption “a Little wedding gift.”

