How much currency is sold and bought by the Ukrainians in 2019
January 5, 2020
Last year the people of Ukraine acquired 0,179 billion. more than implemented.
It is reported by UNN, citing data from the NBU.
For 2019 Ukrainians were sold 14,945 billion. equivalent, and bought 14,766 billion dollars. Therefore, the difference amounted to 179 million dollars.
The greatest volume of currency sales was recorded in December. Then the Ukrainians realized 1,669 billion.
Last year the national Bank sold on the interbank currency market 529,23 million dollars. and purchased — 8,462 billion.