How much currency sold by the national Bank for the week
To support the hryvnia national Bank in the period from March 16 through March 20 sold on the interbank currency market 1,088 billion (last week it sold 981,6 million dollars). About it reported in a press-service of the NBU.
This week, the regulator bought $ 50 million
According to the website NBU 557,5 million dollars was sold with the choice of the best price sale, 130,5 million dollars at the currency auction, and in the framework of the interventions at a uniform rate, the regulator has sold $ 400 million and bought $ 50 million.
NBU sold on the interbank market on Friday to $ 150 million and purchased $ 50 million, whereas in the previous four days only, the Central Bank sold the currency on Thursday and on Wednesday for $ 200 million, on Tuesday of a $ 300 million and on Monday – 238 million dollars.
Overall, in 2020, the national Bank bought reserves of 1.28 billion dollars, and sold 2.67 billion dollars.