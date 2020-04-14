How much for the year rose Easter basket
In 2020 Easter basket Ukrainians will cost 620 UAH, that is by 16.5% more than last year, when a minimal set of products worth UAH 532.
This was announced by Director of the Institute of agricultural Economics of NASU Yuri lupenko.
In his words, for the main product Easter basket – Easter cake homemade cakes – the Ukrainians will have to pay approximately 96 UAH per 1 kg. However in supermarkets and stores the price of the finished cake will be higher, as the cost depends on ingredients and decorate cakes.
Experts have calculated how many Ukrainians will pay for an Easter basket
According to Lupenko, the rising cost of Easter cakes was provoked by several factors:
- the rise in prices of butter, milk, flour and sugar;
- the increase in the cost of energy for baking enterprises;
- situational surge in food prices amid the panic due to the introduction of the quarantine.
Dairy products is among the most expensive were:
- butter (0.5 kg) – 85 UAH from the calculation of 160-210 UAH per 1 kg;
- hard cheese (0,5 kg) – 75 UAH is based 138-190 UAH per 1 kg;
- soft cheese (0.5 kg) will cost 55 UAH from the calculation of 70-115 UAH per 1 kg.
The most expensive products holiday basket will be meat products:
- pork (0.5 kg) – 110 UAH from the calculation of 195-230 UAH per 1 kg;
- homemade sausage (0.5 kg) – 118 UAH from the calculation of 190-250 UAH per 1 kg;
- fat (0,5 kg) will cost 48 UAH from the calculation of 80-125 UAH per 1 kg.
In turn, in the Easter basket with the cheapest food in 2020 were eggs (10 PCs) – 20 UAH and horseradish (250 g) – 12 UAH.
Lupenko also noted that when filling the Easter basket add-on products (tomatoes, cucumbers, apples, red wine), its price will increase to 801 UAH 90 UAH, or by 12.7% above the cost of a basket of the same composition in 2019.