How much gas illegally killed Russia in the occupied Crimea
Russia since the beginning of the occupation of Crimea in 2014 was produced on the Peninsula of 10.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas.
This was reported by Svetlana Nezhnova, General Director at SJSC “Chornomornaftogaz” subsidiary company “Naftogaz of Ukraine” at the Ukrainian energy forum in Kiev, transfers RBC-Ukraine.
She noted that the slowdown in production from 2 billion cubic meters in 2014 to 1.5 billion cubic meters in 2019. According to her, reduction of the production contribute to international sanctions.
“Over the years, from 2014 to 2019, the Russian Federation has mined from the deposits, which belong to Ukraine, 10.4 billion cubic meters”, — she said.
We will remind, in February 2020, the NJSC “Naftogaz of Ukraine” and six group companies, “Naftogaz” has filed a response to counter-statement of the Russian Federation concerning compensation of damages in the arbitral proceedings at the Permanent court of arbitration in the Hague.
“Naftogaz” has further substantiated his statement as to the amount of compensation of damages caused by the unlawful expropriation of the Crimean assets of Naftogaz in 2014 — the amount of damages plus interest valued at approximately $ 8 billion.
Note, in the beginning of January 2020, the Executive Director of “Naftogaz of Ukraine” Yuriy Vitrenko said that “Naftogaz of Ukraine” delivers the updated claims against Russia in the Hague court of Arbitration. He said that he expects the court’s decision in late 2020 or 2021.