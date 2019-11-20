How much gas will cost next year
Despite the rise in gas prices in November, the cost of natural gas in the first quarter of 2020 will be lower than in the first quarter of 2019. This was stated by Minister of energy and the environmental protection of Ukraine Alexey Orzhel.
“We have several months of lowered gas prices before their increase in the previous month. The decrease in gas prices since July, was 30%. <…> The gas is a seasonal product, therefore, seasonality, the price of gas increases. We gave people the chance to buy the cheapest gas in the summer. “Naftogaz” offers one of the lowest of the four indicative prices to offer the market“, – said Ariel in the television broadcast.
He assured that the government will provide a lower price compared to the prices in the first quarter of this year.
“That is, in the first quarter of 2020, the price of gas will be less than in the first quarter of 2019”, – said Ariel.
We will remind, in April of 2019 the price of gas for the population exceed 7 thousand UAH per thousand cubic meters, however, may natural gas has become cheaper. In November, the cost of gas for the population will be 4899 UAH for 1,000 cubic meters, excluding value added tax (VAT), margins of gatsbies and transport costs.
The price of gas for the population
