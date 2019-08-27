How much herb and cocaine is used in Toronto compared to other cities (PHOTO)

Loading...

Halifax loves cannabis, Edmonton prefers meth, and Vancouver residents are passionate about morphine (and cocaine, and methamphetamine).

To this the scientists of the Federal government came thanks to a 12-month pilot study, which tested samples of municipal wastewater in five major canadian cities for signs of at least a dozen different drugs.

“Accurate indicators of cannabis use in society and drug abuse are difficult to obtain,” said statistics Canada, noting that the stigma and fear of legal penalties make it difficult to estimate the actual consumption of drugs is only based on surveys.

For the pilot project — the largest of its kind in North America today the scientists collected and measured the levels of specific chemical substances excreted in human faeces and urine found in public sewer systems.

Samples were taken every 30 minutes for seven consecutive days each month in the period from March 2018 to February 2019 from 14 sewage treatment plants that together serve more than 20% of the population of Canada.

Scientists have discovered wide differences between the types of drugs consumed more often in different urban centers as well as seasonal differences in the use of such drugs as cannabis and cocaine.

Toronto is one of the more moderate cities in terms of drug consumption per capita, although based on the current population of the city (2.8 million, according to Statistics Canada) the volumes of almost all types of drugs is still high.

In Halifax cannabis use maximum – upper limit 1,297 grams per million people every week. Toronto – 445 grams.

Cannabis use in greater Vancouver is proportionally lower than in Montreal and Halifax. But in Vancouver most use of cocaine per capita.

Drug use tends to spike during the Christmas period and during the summer months.

It was found that in Edmonton and Vancouver the contents of methamphetamine per capita is almost four times higher than in Montreal and Toronto.

Total consumption of cannabis in all five cities during the 12-month period was estimated at 84 tons. The total consumption of methamphetamine at all test sites was estimated to be 310 kg of cocaine and approximately 370 kg.