How much honey can you eat those on a diet
Nutritionist Alina Dyachenko told whether you can use honey during weight loss and what amount of honey is acceptable.
Honey contains about 20% water, 80% of carbohydrates (glucose, fructose, sucrose), vitamins b, E, K, C, carotene and folic acid. At the same time, this product is quite high in calories: 100 grams of honey contains about 330 kcal (81.5 grams of carbs), so the person who loses weight, you can eat a day not more than 1-2 tsp of honey.
However, remember that honey strengthens the immunity, accelerates metabolism, improves digestion, has antibacterial, bactericidal and anti-inflammatory effect, slows the aging process, improves your mood and reduces the desire to eat something sweet, so to abandon its use completely is not necessary .
There are various beverages containing honey, which helps to speed up metabolism and enhance fat burning. They can be used for 200 ml over 15 minutes prior to training. For example:
500 ml of boiling water add a few mint leaves. When mint brew and a little cool, add half a lemon and half an orange, 1 tablespoon of honey.
200 g of warm boiled water add 1 teaspoon of honey and a slice of lemon and orange.
500 ml of hot boiled water add half a teaspoon of grated ginger. When the water has cooled slightly, add half a grated lemon and 1 tablespoon honey. Let stand 30 min.
The use of honey in the diet helps to cope with excessive hunger, and compensates for the lack of vitamins in the body for weight loss.